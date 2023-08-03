Arsenal have already spent around £200m this summer, but they could still have one or two more rabbits to pull out of the hat.

Indeed, David Raya is apparently close to joining the club, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, you can’t discount the idea of Joao Cancelo making a switch to the Emirates either.

According to Jones, Arsenal still have a fleeting interest in the £60m man, and while Barcelona may be the frontrunners to sign the Portuguese star, Arsenal are very much a backup option at this point.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Arsenal could still sign Cancelo

Jones shared what he knows about Cancelo.

“I’m not sure Barcelona have the straight cash to sign Cancelo, the same problems as always. No way back for Cancelo at Man City. Arsenal have been keeping tabs on this situation, they’re not desperate to sign Joao Cancelo, it was always put to me that was one they might pick up in the last two weeks of the transfer window if Cancelo is still available. At the moment I would say frontrunners are Barcelona, backup option potentially would be Arsenal. Arsenal spending that sort of money on him would be somewhat doubtful,” Jones said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Icing on the cake

There’s already an argument to make that this is the greatest transfer window Arsenal have ever had, but if Cancelo comes in that would be the icing on the cake.

It would be a luxury signing, it would arguably be unnecessary, but it has to be said that it would be an incredible addition.

Yes, he’s no longer wanted at Man City, but we mustn’t forget just how brilliant he was for Pep Guardiola’s side when he was at his best.

Cancelo would cap off what has been a wonderful window for Arsenal.