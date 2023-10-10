Alan Pardew thinks Newcastle United have secured an excellent piece of business handing Bruno Guimaraes a new deal at the club.

Pardew was speaking on talkSPORT after Newcastle’s draw with West Ham United on Sunday and thought Bruno was a top player.

The former Newcastle manager said he hadn’t seen a lot of the Brazilian in the past but now thinks he’s an outstanding player for the club.

Pardew said: “I see Guimaraes has signed a new five year deal. Wow.

“I have to say, he has really impressed me. I have not seen a lot of him, but this year I have and I have to say I really think he is an outstanding player.”

Of course, it still seems like something of a coup that Newcastle were able to sign Bruno Guimaraes in the first place.

Such an obvious talent at Lyon, it was a surprise that a bigger club didn’t make their move at the time.

Newcastle’s project will have been appealing, but it was still something of a leap of faith by Bruno.

Nonetheless, much to Pardew’s delight Bruno is now signed up for the long haul at Newcastle and has everything in his game to become iconic on Tyneside.

And despite the success of their midfield, Eddie Howe’s side are now being linked with a January addition.

Kalvin Phillips, a player Newcastle enquired about in the summer, could now leave Manchester City in the coming months.

The England midfielder hasn’t been used by Pep Guardiola despite Rodri’s recent suspension.

And as England fans know, Phillips is far too good to be playing so few minutes.

Of course, it does remain to be seen if Newcastle would be interested in a return for the former Leeds United man.

Alongside Bruno Guimaraes, Pardew could have easily been praising a number of Newcastle midfielders this season.