Newcastle made move to sign ‘world class’ player in the summer, now he could move in January

Following an enquiry from Newcastle United in the summer, Kalvin Phillips now looks set to leave Manchester City in January.

That’s according to iNews who claimed that Pep Guardiola’s latest snub of Phillips could mark the end of the road.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle were among a host of clubs interested in January, along with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, West Ham United and Everton.

However, Phillips preferred to remain in Manchester despite the club’s willingness to part ways – something that could now change.

Of course, this sparks the thought that Newcastle could now return for Phillips in January given his lack of chances at City.

Phillips was seemingly brought in to act as understudy to Rodri, however, the 26-year-old hasn’t made a league start during his three-game suspension.

And given ‘world class’ Phillips would still be a key player at several other top Premier League sides, it would seem sensible to move on.

Moreover, Newcastle fans may now be very keen for their side to return for Phillips in January.

Newcastle asked City about Phillips early in the summer

Of course, Newcastle fans may now wonder if Sandro Tonali transpired to be an alternative to Phillips.

Newcastle seemed aware of their FFP restrictions in the summer and it seemed unlikely that they would move for both.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite an injury to Joelinton, Eddie Howe will be delighted with how his midfield has reacted this season.

Both Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff have been superb when given the opportunity this season.

The latter may consider himself unfortunate not to receive a call to the England squad.

And although a move for City’s Phillips would look advisable in January, there may be some concerns over who’s game time that would limit.

Newcastle’s squad is thin, but it also looks delicately balanced right now.

Perhaps some fans on Tyneside would prioritise a winger in January given the injury to Harvey Barnes.