Brennan Johnson is reportedly Tottenham’s top attacking target in the final few days of this transfer window.

The Welsh forward is supposedly a player Ange Postecoglou is incredibly keen on, and according to some reports, Spurs are edging closer to getting a deal done.

However, until a contract is signed, there could still be some twists and turns in this tale, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, there’s an outside chance that Chelsea come in and snatch Johnson away from Tottenham.

Indeed, Bailey says that, from what he knows, Johnson ticks the boxes in terms of what the Blues are looking for, and he wouldn’t be surprised at all if the west London club came in for the Nottingham Forest star.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Chelsea hijack possible

Bailey spoke about Johnson’s situation.

“A value of £50m, that’s about right. He’s had a good start to the season. Are we surprised that Chelsea haven’t come in yet? He’s one again where it wouldn’t surprise us if Chelsea came in. The player we said that Pochettino wanted, almost encapsulates what Brennan Johnson is, it wouldn’t surprise me if they came in, but it’s our understanding that he would prefer a move to Tottenham. It has a fair chance of happening and Spurs are progressing with this one,” Bailey said.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Typical Chelsea

This would be so typical of Chelsea if they were to hijack this Johnson deal at the last minute.

If we’ve learned anything about Todd Boehlly over the past 12 months it’s that he loves a hijack, whether that’s Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo or Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been on the wrong end of Chelsea hijacks lately, and, sadly, it looks like it could now be Spurs’ turn.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.