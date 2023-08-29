‘Have a feeling’: PL side now think Tottenham are leading race to sign ‘very exciting’ player – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Brentford sources believe that Tottenham Hotspur are ahead of the Bees when it comes to agreeing personal terms with Brennan Johnson in the race for the Nottingham Forest forward’s signature.

Romano was speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast about the future of the Wales international, which looks set to be one of the key talking points for the final days of the transfer window.

Brennan Johnson appears to be Tottenham’s top target ahead of the deadline. It is no surprise that Spurs have their eye on another attacking player – particularly with Richarlison enduring a difficult start to the campaign.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Times has previously suggested that Forest want £50 million for Johnson. It remains to be seen if Tottenham are prepared to pay that amount.

Brentford think Tottenham are leading race for Johnson

But it certainly appears that they are in the driving seat to agree terms with the ‘very exciting‘ 22-year-old. Romano suggested that those close to Brentford believe that Tottenham are now in a better place to complete a deal for the forward in the coming days.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

“They’re in negotiations with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson. So Brennan Johnson is a concrete target for Tottenham,” he told Men in Blazers. “Today, Brentford presented a proposal around £43 million for Brennan Johnson and it was turned down by Nottingham Forest. They want more than this to let the player go.

“But Brentford sources have a feeling that Tottenham are ahead of them in terms of the negotiations on the player’s side. So Tottenham are actively working on a deal for Brennan Johnson.”

It would be a further boost for Tottenham after what is now looking to be a superb window so far. Spurs have lost their best player – perhaps their best player ever – and yet have managed to move forward under Ange Postecoglou.

Certainly, any concerns that Johnson is not yet the finished article will be put to one side because he would get the chance to work under Postecoglou if he made the move.

The Australian has proved time and time again that if he is a fan of a player, he will be able to make them better. And that may help explain why Johnson seems to be edging towards moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The onus is now on Spurs to offer Forest a fee that they would be willing to accept.