Arsenal are in the market for another new attacking midfield player.

Indeed, according to 90Min, Bitello is now an option for the Gunners, and according to Graeme Bailey, the Brazilian’s arrival could affect one of Arsenal’s current young stars.

Emile Smith Rowe has barely played for the Gunners over the past 12 months, and Graeme Bailey has stated that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if the ‘powerful’ midfielder was ultimately shipped out on loan if Bitello is signed this summer.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Smith Rowe could go on loan

Bailey gave his verdict on the Englishman.

“I think this Bitello would be seen not quite as one for the future, and he could come in to usurp a Vieira or a Trossard immediately, they see him as a Jack of all trades you know? Will it put a question mark over someone like Smith Rowe’s future maybe? Might he be available for loan? That wouldn’t surprise me,” Bailey said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Shame

It would be a massive shame if Smith Rowe did end up going out on loan this summer.

It was only reported a few days ago that the youngster is doing better than ever in training, and, by the sounds of it, he deserves a chance next season under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, you have to be ruthless in this game, especially when you want to win a league title, but if Smith Rowe does end up leaving Arsenal, it would leave something of a sour taste in our mouths as he really hasn’t done very much wrong since bursting onto the scene a few years ago.

Bitello may be a fantastic player and as solid signing for Arsenal, but we can’t help but feel bad for Smith Rowe if this scenario plays out.