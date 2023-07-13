Emile Smith Rowe has been better than ever before in Arsenal training in recent months.

That is according to Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak who shared an update on the midfielder on his YouTube channel.

According to Kaynak, Smith Rowe has been absolutely brilliant in training recently. The journalist has heard nothing but positive reports about the Englishman, claiming that he’s training better than he ever has done before in recent times.

Smith Rowe has, of course, struggled for gametime as of late, but it sounds as though he is doing all he can to wrestle back a starting spot in this Arsenal side.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Smith Rowe training well

Kaynak shared what he knows about the 22-year-old.

“He’s been doing really well on the training ground. The stats I hear are really impressive. All the reports are that he’s training better than he ever has been before. You can see in pictures he looks leaner and more bulky. He’s taken the time to work on his fitness. I’ve seen suggestions that his attitude isn’t right, but that’s not what I’ve heard, he’s come back really determined to win this Arsenal starting spot back,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Deserves a chance

After hearing this, we can’t help but feel that Smith Rowe deserves a chance to shine at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old was starved of opportunities last season, but after impressing in training and a brilliant U21 European Championships, the youngster deserves another shot under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, you shouldn’t change a winning formula, but if Arteta can find a way to incorporate Smith Rowe into this Arsenal side, he could make his team even better.

Keep an eye on Smith Rowe heading into next season.