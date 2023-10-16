‘Wouldn’t surprise me’: Arsenal could make move for £22m midfielder in January

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with a move for Fluminese midfielder Andre Trindade in the January window.

The Brazilian midfielder is apparently on the radar of Liverpool but reports over the weekend have suggested that Arsenal are now involved in the conversation as well. Indeed, Edu was even spotted over in South America this weekend, prompting even more talk.

However, speaking on Inside Arsenal, journalist Charles Watts suggested that as of now, there’s nothing to get too excited about when it comes to Andre.

Arsenal potentially interested in Andre

Speaking on his Inside Arsenal podcast, Watts said the following when it came to Andre and Arsenal.

“There seems to be – or be pretty apparent – that Fluminese will do business in January for him. Now, reports are coming out of Brazil that Arsenal are now ready to rival Liverpool and potentially outbid Liverpool in a move to sign Andre,” Watts said.

“I’m no expert in him by any means. But we look at where Arsenal might look to strengthen and he is in the position where they might look. They are going to need to revamp that area and bring in some younger talent. I’ve never seen him play, so I’ve no idea if he’s decent or not. But the fact Liverpool are interested in him suggests he’s a talented young player. So it wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal were in for him. I don’t have any information on him myself. Whether Edu’s trip to Brazil was tied into that, who knows. I think we’ll have to wait and see. We know Arsenal have got strong ties over there.”

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Don’t be surprised

As Watts touches on in his comments here, Arsenal’s relationship is so good with some of the Brazilian clubs that it would be no surprise to see Andre being looked at.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

The Gunners have enjoyed huge success with the likes of Martinelli coming over and doing well and so if Andre is available for the reported £22m previously claimed, then he might be another that Edu looks at.

Clearly, Andre is a top player on the way up from South America and Arsenal are always on the lookout for the best talent emerging.

Come January, it would be no surprise at all to see Andre end up in North London.