Liverpool have approached £22m ace who’s a ‘mix of Thiago and Wijnaldum’

Liverpool are currently in the process of finding new midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season.

The Reds no longer have Jordan Henderson to call upon, while Fabinho seems likely to leave Anfield soon too.

With that in mind, Liverpool have apparently already entered into negotiations to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, there are other midfielders reportedly on the Reds radar. One of these is Fluminense ace Andre Trindade.

According to FT, Liverpool have made an initial approach for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

The report claims Fluminense want €25m (£22m) for 80 percent of Andre’s economic rights and future add-ons.

There is one caveat, however. Andre’s club doesn’t want to lose him until the Brazilian season ends in December.

Therefore, Liverpool – or fellow suitors Fulham – may struggle to convince them to sell up this summer.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. The Reds could certainly do with more midfield reinforcements.

‘Capable of doing everything’

If Liverpool do sign Andre, they’d be getting one of Brazil’s best young midfield talents.

He has not long turned 22, but he has already clocked up 143 competitive appearances for his club.

This includes appearances in South America’s premier continental club competition, the Copa Libertadores.

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines and data enthusiast Pranav have both posted about Andre’s strengths.

The former described him as a ‘modern-day defensive midfielder’ who’s ‘capable of doing everything’.

Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the latter shared an in-depth thread on Twitter about Andre.

Pranav describes the reported Liverpool target as a ‘mix of Thiago and Wijnaldum’.

Andre was deemed a ‘scaringly good controller of tempo’ and ‘a 10/10 recyler and ball winner’.

Needless to say, Andre certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool.

And for a fee in the mid-twenties, he could well prove to be a bargain for the Reds if they do move for him.