The transfer window may be over, but there’s on ongoing saga that is still yet to be resolved.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah is still being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and with the Saudi window still open for a little while yet, the Egyptian could well still end up leaving Anfield.

Liverpool have been steadfast in their view that Salah is not for sale, while the player himself hasn’t kicked up a fuss. However, according to John Giles, speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, Salah may well want to leave.

Indeed, Giles says that while Salah won’t want to upset the Liverpool fanbase, he wouldn’t be shocked if, deep down, the attacker did want to go and earn a shedload of cash over in the middle east.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Salah might want to go

Giles shared his verdict on the £35m winger.

“I think there’s a game going on at Liverpool. Salah won’t want to let the supporters down and the owners will be the same. The owners will be in a bad state if they let Salah go, and Salah would be in a bad state with the fans in the future if he did go. Now, I wouldn’t be surprised if Salah as a professional footballer did want to go,” Giles said.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Couldn’t blame him

Salah is conducting himself in a very professional manner throughout this saga, but we couldn’t blame him at all if he harboured hopes of getting this move.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Salah is being offered eye-watering money to go and play in Saudi Arabia, and even the most loyal of players are bound to have their head at least slightly turned by these rumours.

We really couldn’t blame Salah if he wanted this move, but whether or not he actually makes this switch remains to be seen.