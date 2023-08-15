‘He’s not happy’: BBC pundit suggests £35m Liverpool player could leave now

Mohamed Salah didn’t score for Liverpool at the weekend, but he still made most of the headlines after Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea.

Indeed, Salah didn’t do a good job of hiding his anger when he was substituted by Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge, and it looked as though all was not ok between Salah and his gaffer.

As ever, this whole situation has been dissected and debated to the nth degree after the game, and speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker has now suggested that Salah could leave for Saudi Arabia after this incident.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Salah could go

Reo-Coker discussed the £35m player with The Athletic’s Adam Crafton.

“I can’t imagine this is something that goes on beyond this game. You have a bit of a strop, and then move on, no?” Crafton said.

“No Adam, not unless he gets a call from the Saudi Pro League, you never know. He could have another call now after that reaction he’s not happy. Never say never with footballers, you never know,” Reo-Coker said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Don’t be ridiculous

Reo-Coker must’ve had his tongue firmly in his cheek when making these comments, because this is an utterly ridiculous suggestion.

Salah is a Liverpool legend and one of Klopp’s most trusted players, he’s not going to up sticks and jump ship because of one substitution.

Salah might be a bit annoyed, yes, but he’s not going to walk away from a club he loves so much over such a small incident.

Salah will be back in the team next week, and he’ll be banging in the goals again before you know it.