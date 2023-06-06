‘Wouldn’t be shocked’: Tottenham could sell their ‘fantastic’ £15m player this summer - journalist











Martin Lipton has stated that he wouldn’t be shocked if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was sold by Tottenham this summer.

Speaking on Off the Ball, the journalist tipped the ‘fantastic’ Tottenham midfielder to leave this summer after the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, Lipton stated that he could see Hojbjerg leaving as Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur will likely be the first-choice midfielders heading into next season.

Hojbjerg could leave

Lipton gave his verdict on the £15m man.

“They still have the lowest wage to revenue ratio in the league, but they do need to get rid of some players. Sanchez, and maybe one of the midfielders, I wouldn’t be shocked if Hojbjerg went because I think Bissouma and Bentancur could be the first-choice duo. I think Tanganga goes, Perisic goes and there’s a few to get rid of,” Lipton said.

Crowded

While it’s hard to accurately predict who will stay and who will go at Tottenham this summer, it has to be said that it is incredibly crowded in the midfield at the moment.

Before any new signings even arrive Spurs are already working with Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr and potentially Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

There are too many cooks in the kitchen, and Tottenham will have to cut down on the numbers in that particular area.

Hojbjerg hasn’t had a bad season, but considering Ange Postecoglou’s style of play and his age profile, he could be one that is on the chopping block come the summer.

Don’t be surprised if you do indeed see Hojbjerg linked away from Spurs this summer.

