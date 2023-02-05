Carragher lauds Hojbjerg after assist for Tottenham goal











Jamie Carragher has told Super Sunday (broadcast on 5/2; 16:46) that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was fantastic in the build-up to Tottenham Hotspur’s goal against Manchester City which saw Harry Kane become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Spurs continued their amazing run of form against Pep Guardiola’s side at their new home. Kane’s goal gave the home side a massive victory in their push to make the top-four.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It was obviously significant with Kane making history. But Carragher was keen to make sure that Hojbjerg’s contribution to the goal did not go unnoticed.

Carragher lauds Hojbjerg after Kane’s record-breaking goal

The Dane won the ball off of Rico Lewis and managed to drive into the box before finding Kane. It was a brilliant little run from the midfielder who used his strength to ensure that the striker got the opportunity.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Carragher was full of praise for Hojbjerg’s assist.

“Hojbjerg read it brilliantly well. Hojbjerg’s role in the goal, to actually get the pass off to Harry Kane was fantastic. He was getting his shirt tugged at the time as well,” he told Sky Sports.

Hojbjerg has been superb for much of this season. And his partnership with Rodrigo Bentancur continues to go from strength to strength.

It is actually Hojbjerg’s most prolific campaign for goal involvements this season. His previous best was six in the Premier League. But he has already overtaken that, with four goals and three assists this term.

Tottenham meanwhile, continue to boast a superb record against the Cityzens, particularly on their home patch. Spurs remain unbeaten against the Premier League champions since moving to their new home.

In fact, Hugo Lloris has not picked the ball out of his net against Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And Spurs’ top-four push may now, at long last, have the springboard it needs.