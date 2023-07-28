Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from Tottenham for a little while now.

Indeed, the Danish midfielder has looked likely to leave Spurs all summer long, and with Atletico Madrid circling, it appeared to be just a matter of time before an exit was announced.

However, there may still be an outside chance that Hojbjerg stays now.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay was discussing Hojbjerg’s future at Spurs, and while he said that he still expects the £15m man to go, he’s no longer 100% certain he is going to be on his way.

Hojbjerg’s small chance of staying

Barclay shared what he knows about the former Southampton man.

“Hojbjerg interestingly was going to start the second game, how much you read into these starting XIs I don’t know, but he’s still someone I expect to leave. Although I’m not quite as 100% sure that will happen. It’s up to anyone coming in for him, Atletico Madrid we know are interested, and I would expect him to go, but I wouldn’t be as sure that will happen as I was a couple of weeks ago,” Barclay said.

Overcrowded

In all honesty, it probably is time for Hojbjerg to go as Spurs’ midfield is becoming rather overcrowded.

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear how much he rates Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur will be back from injury soon, Yves Bissouma looks set for a key role this season and Giovani Lo Celso may now be set to stay.

Quite simply, there isn’t room for Hojbjerg in this Tottenham squad at the moment, and a departure makes the most sense at this point.

There’s a small chance the Dane stays, but don’t be shocked if he does indeed go.