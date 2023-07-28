Tottenham in talks to sell their ‘amazing’ £15m player; Postecoglou wants someone with more speed

Tottenham Hotspur are still working on shaping their squad ahead of the new Premier League season under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have already moved to sign a new goalkeeper in the form of Vicario, while James Maddison is very much the marquee arrival of the summer so far.

Of course, the big story at Tottenham this summer is that of Harry Kane. The England skipper could well be on his way to Bayern Munich, with the German giants pushing hard to get the deal done.

And according to The Independent, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player who could be following Kane out of the door.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Writing in his newsletter for the publication this week, Miguel Delaney says that Spurs and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a deal for Hojbjerg. As yet, there’s been no agreed fee, with a ‘compromise’ likely to be needed.

It’s claimed in the report that Postecoglou would use Hojbjerg if required. However, he is keen to add a midfielder with more speed and mobility in the middle of the park.

Tottenham paid around £15m for Hojbjerg. Since then, the Dane has been a regular. He was dubbed ‘amazing‘ by Hugo Lloris, another player to have left this summer.

Another one to move on for Tottenham

Hojbjerg probably hasn’t really done that much wrong for Tottenham. But they are in a period of change now under Postecoglou and it seems he might be a player who is moved along.

A move to Atletico will suit Hojbjerg in fairness. He’ll be ideal for Diego Simeone in the middle of the park, with his battling qualities.

Key for Spurs will be getting the right replacement. It’s all well and good moving players on. But they need replacing, and that is the hard part.