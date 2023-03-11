‘Would do very well’: Jenas says relegation-threatened manager would really thrive at Tottenham now











Speaking to BT Sport, Jermaine Jenas has been discussing the Tottenham Hotspur managerial situation and the idea of Brendan Rodgers heading to north London.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with a move to Spurs as of late, and Jenas thinks that the current Leicester City boss would do really well if he replaced Antonio Conte.

The pundit also says that Spurs going for Mauricio Pochettino is dependent on whether or not the club’s owners will back him, claiming that he would take him back if he was guaranteed support from Daniel Levy and ENIC.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Rodgers would do well

Jenas gave his verdict on Rodgers and Pochettino at Spurs.

“I like Brendan Rodgers as well, he’s another manager who would do very well. Just to go back to the Poch situation, it all comes down to whether they’ll support him. They didn’t support him. He delivered above and beyond, and when the moment came to crack on they didn’t back him, which is why it fell apart. I would take him back also,” Jenas said.

Could be brilliant

Jenas is absolutely right, Rodgers could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham.

Yes, his Leicester City team are only just hovering above the drop zone this season, but when he’s playing with a fresh and inspired squad, Rodgers is one of the best and most entertaining managers around.

Look at what he did during his first few seasons at Leicester. He won an FA Cup and had the Foxes knocking on the Champions League door despite not being able to spend hundreds of millions every year.

He’s managed at that sort of level before when he was Liverpool boss, and it’s been reported that Daniel Levy is a fan.

Rodgers could well be a brilliant Spurs manager if he’s given the chance.

