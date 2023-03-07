'He could do wonders': Daniel Levy loves 50-year-old PL manager, he could replace Conte at Spurs - journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and Brendan Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman is currently in charge at Leicester City, having enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Foxes where he has won an FA Cup and has qualified for Europe on two occasions.

Sadly, it looks to be the end of an era at Leicester as the likes of James Maddison and Youri Tielemans gear up for summer moves and Jamie Vardy finally allows father time to catch up with him.

Rodgers’ future has also been called into question, and according to Bailey, the ex-Liverpool boss is a potential candidate to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham, claiming that Daniel Levy has always been a big fan of Rodgers.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Levy a fan

Bailey shared what he knows about the Leicester boss and Tottenham.

“It should be Pochettino, but the question is will Spurs overthink it? De Zerbi’s name is coming up. He’s doing a wonderful job at Brighton. I will throw another name in there who we understand Daniel Levy has always been a fan of is Brendan Rodgers. He’s always liked him, he came close at one point, he could do wonders with that squad,” Bailey said.

Not the worst option

In all honesty, Rodgers wouldn’t be the worst option for Tottenham at this moment in time.

As he’s shown at Leicester, he can take a team to silverware, while he also knocked on the door of the top four with a limited budget in recent years.

At Spurs, he would be working with a much bigger budget and a more talented pool of players.

He’s shown before at Liverpool that he can mount a title challenge in the right circumstances, and perhaps it’s time for Rodgers to get another go at managing one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

With Levy being such a fan, this could be a situation to keep an eye on if Conte does leave.

