‘Would be stupid’: Danny Murphy reacts to Mo Salah news coming out of Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mo Salah is the subject of heavy interest from Saudi Arabia as the transfer window in England draws to a close.

The Egyptian forward is believed to be happy at Anfield but at the same time, is apparently open to hearing what the Saudi Pro League has to offer him.

Salah, now 31, remains a key player for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp shot down claims he could leave over this weekend.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT about the Salah issue, former Red Danny Murphy believes the club would be stupid not to sell, if an offer near £150m comes in.

“I think £120/150m they’re going to have to seriously consider it. He’s 31 and the big factor in this is what he wants to do,” Murphy said.

“Liverpool will carry on whether he stays or goes. Look, you can’t replace him. To get someone who is guaranteed to do what he does, however much you spend, would be a risk. So that’s the big negative in this. But in terms of the business model if you’re getting £130-150m for a 31-year-old who has expressed an interest in wanting to go then I think it would be stupid not to take that money rather than keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.”

Salah once again registered an assist at the weekend to underline his importance to the team.

Liverpool’s biggest issue in losing Salah now would be the short time they have to replace him.

Selling this late is a nightmare

For Salah, the move to Saudi is always going to be there at some point, barring a disastrous injury that ends things for him. With that, there’s no mad rush for him to move really.

However, the money on offer is tempting and more and more players are making the move.

For Liverpool, though, it makes little sense to do the deal. Yes, as Murphy says, the money is massive.

But given the fact they’d never replace Salah and the money would likely be sat there for a year anyway, it seems illogical to move him on.