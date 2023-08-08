Harry Maguire continues to be linked with a move to West Ham.

The £30m defender has apparently had a long-distance medical ahead of a move to the London Stadium, and the Hammers are supposedly keen to get this deal done.

Of course, given Maguire’s form for Manchester United over the past few years, many have ridiculed this potential move.

However, according to Gary Neville, speaking on The Overlap, this could be just what the doctor ordered for David Moyes’ side.

Indeed, Neville has gone out to bat for Maguire, claiming that he would be a fantastic signing for West Ham.

Maguire backed

Neville gave his verdict on the Man United star.

“I saw last week that West Ham were linked with McTominay and Maguire, weren’t they? I don’t think Harry will go there, but if they were to get those two players. I’m not saying they’d replace Declan Rice, but in terms of strength, personality and performance levels. I know people will mock what’s happening with Harry at the moment, but he’s a bloody good defender and for West Ham he would be a fantastic signing,” Neville said.

Could be amazing

Harry Maguire is something of a joke figure among football fans these days, but we mustn’t forget just how good he can be in the right team.

His form at Leicester led to an £80m move, and he’s still one of England’s top performers to this day.

In a team that isn’t as focused on possession and transitions, Maguire can still shine, and a move to a David Moyes side could reinvigorate his career.

This could well end up being a masterstroke from West Ham if they can get this deal done.