Report: £30m defender is having a long distance medical before signing for West Ham

Manchester United are set to sell two players to West Ham in the coming days.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon page, both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire have started the process of transferring to the Hammers.

According to Nixon, both players are undergoing long distance medicals before joining the east London club with medical records exchanged between Manchester United and West Ham over the past 24 hours.

Maguire, valued at £30m, is a player the Hammers have already had a bid rejected for this summer, but it sounds as though a compromise has now been reached.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

McTominay is another player that West Ham have been strongly linked with throughout the window, and now, it looks as though they’re going to get their man.

David Moyes has apparently been at loggerheads with Tim Steidten over West Ham’s transfer policy this summer, but it looks as though the manager has now gotten his way as two domestic targets are set to sign while Steidten has been scouring Europe for other options.

It has to be said that these two could be fantastic signings for Moyes.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

They suit his style of play to a tee, and while Maguire has been out of form for a little while now, his performances with England in recent years have shown just what he is capable of.

West Ham fans have been waiting for a signing all summer long, and just like London buses, two have now come along at once.

It remains to be seen what fees have been agreed here, but after receiving £105m from the sale of Declan Rice, West Ham are certainly rich enough to splash the cash here.

Whether or not this affects their pursuits of other players such as James Ward-Prowse remains to be seen, but it looks as though the ball may finally be rolling at the London Stadium in terms of transfers now.



