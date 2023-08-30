‘Worrying’: Tottenham told they could be in serious trouble if two players get injured now

Craig Burley has suggested that Ange Postecoglou would be in danger of getting the sack at Tottenham Hotspur if he persisted with a midfield consisting of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Tottenham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham on Tuesday night.

Ange Postecoglou has faced his first bit of criticism as Spurs boss. The Australian made nine changes from the side which won against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

That led to a number of fringe players getting a much-needed opportunity to impress. And amongst those to come in were Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Giovani Lo Celso.

Postecoglou warned about playing Hojbjerg, Skipp and Lo Celso together after Tottenham loss

The partnership of Yves Bissoma and Pape Matar Sarr has been one of the real success stories so far this season for Tottenham.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano previously suggested that Hojbjerg has been offered to Manchester United. Meanwhile, Lo Celso has spent much of the last couple of years out on loan.

And Burley clearly believes that any of the trio having a long-term future in the Tottenham starting lineup would only be very bad news for Postecoglou.

“What he saw tonight is worrying. It tells you how big it’s going to be for Tottenham and how this is just an encouraging – up until tonight – early start, some nice football, some good results. But this Tottenham squad is not deep enough or good enough,” he told ESPN.

“Look at that midfield. Hojbjerg and Skipp and Lo Celso, that’s only going to get you the sack eventually. So it just shows if something was to happen to Bissouma and Sarr, and of course, Bentancur’s to come back, who is a good footballer, at least that’s a better quality of player.

“But what came in tonight really isn’t going to cut the mustard.”

Tuesday did act as a reminder of the amount of work that still lies ahead for Postecoglou. Of course, it was tricky not getting carried away after their start to the Premier League season.

Ultimately, unless Tottenham do add to their ranks before the deadline, they are going to be relying on some luck when it comes to injuries.

Of course, Burley’s criticism is a little harsh on someone like Skipp. You would imagine that he would also impress alongside Bissouma. It also cannot be forgotten how good the academy graduate was with Sarr in the Champions League last season.

But clearly, Tuesday’s result shows that Tottenham have plenty of work to do before the deadline when it comes to both incomings and outgoings.