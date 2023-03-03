World Cup winner tells Tottenham target to join Arsenal











Elye Wahi has been linked with a move to sign for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu thinks he should join the Gunners.

The 20-year-old French striker plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1 and he’s having a fine campaign. He has scored eight goals in 20 starts and is attracting interest from multiple clubs in Europe.

Lizarazu has now urged the Tottenham-linked forward to join either Arsenal or Borussia Dortmund.

Back in the January transfer window, Foot Mercato claimed that Arsenal are interested in Wahi.

The outlet reported that the Gunners had tracked the talented French striker for months and were prepared to make a move to sign him if an opportunity presented itself.

Arsenal’s fierce North London rivals Tottenham are reportedly keen too. After revealing Spurs’ interest on CaughtOffside, journalist Christian Falk suggested on Twitter that the North Londoners view him as a potential replacement for Harry Kane if the Englishman leaves the club at the end of this season.

Now, Lizarazu, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, has urged Wahi to join either Arsenal or Dortmund this summer.

He said, as quoted by Foot-Sur7 and SportWitness: “He has great athletic qualities, he’s really quick, really sharp, very good in front of goal. If he makes the right choices, when I hear Arsenal or Dortmund, I think that it would be a good choice for a young player to go to those clubs, to progress some more.

“Even if with Montpellier, he’s already improved enormously. It’s rare to see such young and precocious forwards, but that’s the case these days, and there’s a next level to go get, abroad, probably.”

TBR View:

Arsenal don’t really need a new striker, do they?

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up top, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. To add to that, Folarin Balogun will also return from his loan spell, where he has managed to score more goals than Wahi.

That all but eliminates the need for Arsenal to sign a new striker this summer, but Mikel Arteta and Edu are always on the lookout for talented young players with big potential, and it won’t be too big a surprise if they consider signing Wahi.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will definitely need a new striker if Kane leaves this summer. However, we don’t think Wahi is quite ready to fill the Englishman’s boots just yet.

