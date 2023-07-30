Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher produced a real moment of quality against Leicester City today.

Pundit Gary Gillespie was covering the game for LFCTV as Liverpool kicked off their latest pre-season tour.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be spending too long in the sweltering heat in Singapore.

After today’s match against Leicester, Liverpool face Bayern Munich on Wednesday before heading back to England.

Klopp named a strong side in the first half of the match before changing every outfield player after the break.

The only player that remained on the pitch was Caoimhin Kelleher, despite having Alisson Becker and Adrian on the bench, although he was replaced just before the hour mark.

Kelleher has been linked with an exit this summer and the Irishman’s value is reportedly set at £20m.

The talk has gone quiet recently, but Kelleher proved against Leicester that he could be a first-choice goalkeeper away from Liverpool.

Whether Klopp would allow the 24-year-old to leave is another matter, as he’s a huge fan of the shot-stopper.

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher impresses against Leicester

In the first half of today’s match, Kelleher makes a vital save with the game still goalless.

Reflecting on his reflex save, Gillespie said: “A little bit sloppy Liverpool, they needed the goalkeeper to come to their rescue.

“Certainly Caoimhin Kelleher does that. A little flick there really takes [Ibrahima] Konate out of the picture, really that is a world-class save.

“[He] learns from the best obviously Allison in training and working with Alisson day in, day out and that’s what happens, that’s what you learn. Liverpool still on level terms thanks mainly to their goalkeeper Kelleher.”

Earlier in the window, Liverpool were expecting Kelleher to leave with Tottenham reportedly interested.

However, they’ve now signed Guglielmo Vicario and have less need to bring in the Irishman.

If Kelleher does leave, he’ll want guarantees that he’s the first choice.

Liverpool were in Kelleher’s debt against Leicester and he’s already won the club silverware during his time at Anfield.

At almost any other club he’d have a real chance of breaking into the first team.

Unfortunately, there’s no way he’ll break into the team while Alisson is still at the club.