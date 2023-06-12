‘World-class’ player pictured hugging Aaron Ramsdale, after claims Arsenal are about to bid for him

West Ham United star Declan Rice was pictured hugging Aaron Ramsdale as he joined the England squad today, after claims Arsenal are about to bid for him.

Rice has emerged as Arsenal’s priority target ahead of the summer as he looks set to leave West Ham.

The 24-year-old captained the Hammers to a Europa Conference League title last week and West Ham owner David Sullivan confirmed he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their attempts to land Rice and could even bid for the midfielder during the international break.

And after celebrating a special night in Prague with his West Ham teammates, Rice has linked up with Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Rice pictured with Ramsdale

Rice was pictured hugging Aaron Ramsdale on England’s official Twitter account.

The Hammers skipper was welcomed by his England teammates after leading West Ham to European glory last week.

He can also be seen embracing Bukayo Saka and the rest of his England teammates in a video posted by the Three Lions.

Rice has been hailed as a ‘world-class’ talent and looks set to secure a big move this summer.

Of course, he has developed close relationships with the likes of Ramsdale and Saka during his time with the England squad.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping that spending more time with the likes of Ramsdale and Saka only increases Rice’s desire to make the switch to north London.

The Gunners will need to match West Ham’s demands to make a move happen though and Rice has already distanced himself from the speculation surrounding his future.