‘World-class’ player may have played his last game for club, after Arsenal held talks with his agent

Crystal Palace are now waiting to understand if Wilfried Zaha has played his last game for the club, after claims Arsenal have held talks with his agent.

That’s according to The Daily Mail, who claim Zaha is set to miss the final two games of the season ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Arsenal will be keen to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window after their hopes of lifting the Premier League title ended on Sunday.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of attacking players as Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his frontline.

One name that has been long linked with a move to north London is Wilfried Zaha, with Foot Mercato reporting just last month that Arsenal have expressed their interest to his agent.

Zaha will be a free agent in the summer and it seems that he could have already played his last game for the Eagles.

Zaha may have played his last game for Palace

The Daily Mail reports that Palace are waiting to discover if Zaha has played his final game for the club.

Palace have offered the Ivory Coast international a deal worth £200,00-a-week in an attempt to keep him at Selhurst Park.

But the 30-year-old is yet to make a decision over his future and will now take his time to decide on his next steps.

Zaha has been a standout performer for Palace over the years and it’s come as a surprise that he hasn’t secured a big move as of yet.

Of course, he will probably get no better opportunity than this summer as he will be an attractive option on a free transfer.

He’s been labelled as a ‘world-class’ forward, but he’s yet to get the opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage.

Arsenal need another forward player to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Zaha could be a brilliant option for them as a player who is capable of playing across the front-three.

