Arsenal now in contact with 'world-class' player's agent

Arsenal are now reportedly in contact with Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha’s agent over a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have already bolstered their attacking options recently by bringing in Leandro Trossard from Brighton back in January.

Trossard is already proving to be a useful option for Mikel Arteta and he has made an instant impact in this Arsenal side.

Yet, the north Londoners could be on the lookout for further reinforcements come the summer as they look set to return to the Champions League next season.

Wilfried Zaha is one name that has been long-linked with a move to Arsenal and it seems likely that he will be leaving Palace in the summer.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 30-year-old’s contract is set to run until the end of the season and he is attracting interest from a host of top sides. Now, Foot Mercato claims that Arsenal are continuing to eye a move for the Ivory Coast international ahead of the summer.

The French outlet claims that Arsenal are ‘really hot’ on bringing Zaha in on a free transfer.

He’s also received an offer from Marseille, but Arsenal have once again expressed their interest in the winger to his agents.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Zaha has been exceptional for Palace over the past few years and it’s no surprise that he’s being linked with a big move ahead of his contract expiring.

He’s arguably one of the best wingers in the Premier League on his day and it’s a surprise that he hasn’t already secured a move away from Selhurst Park.

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the ‘world-class‘ winger for quite some time now and he would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad.

Kyle Walker lauded Zaha as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League, so he would fit in well with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

He can also operate through the middle, which would be another positive for Arteta heading into next season.

