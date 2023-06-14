Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both been heavily linked with a move to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The summer transfer window is officially open and both Chelsea and Spurs have a lot to do. Both clubs are under new management – Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou are at the helm – and they’ll want to put their stamp on the side.

A goalkeeper is an absolute necessity for Tottenham and Chelsea, and Jacobs has shared the latest on Raya on GiveMeSport.

David Raya is more likely to sign for Tottenham than Chelsea

David Raya will enter the final year of his contract in July, and he has made it clear to Brentford that he will not be extending his deal.

That makes it very likely that he will be sold this summer, but the Bees are standing firm over their demands. Thomas Frank has publicly claimed that his number one will cost £40 million (The Athletic).

Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs who have been heavily linked with a move to Raya this summer, and Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham may have an edge.

The journalist revealed that Chelsea feel Brentford’s demands are way too much for Raya and are not going to pursue him. So, if Tottenham can agree a fee, the Spaniard will be theirs.

Jacobs said: “I think that David Raya is more likely now to depart for Spurs as long as the club can agree a price with Brentford.

“Chelsea certainly didn’t don’t see value in the club’s very publicly quoted fee of £40 million.”

TBR View:

David Raya is an excellent goalkeeper and it’s no surprise that Tottenham are interested in him as Hugo Lloris is set to leave the club after over a decade.

The Brentford star is the perfect modern-day goalkeeper. He is excellent with the ball at his feet, his distribution is outstanding and he’s a very good shot-stopper too.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks went as far as branding one of his saves against Tottenham as ‘world class‘, and that may well be why Spurs are so keen to get this deal done.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham and Brentford can agree on a deal in the coming weeks.