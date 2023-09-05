‘World class’ player could be very tempted to join Liverpool if they make bid for him

Kylian Mbappe could be tempted by a move to Liverpool if the side submitted a suitable bid to Paris Saint-Germain in the future.

That’s according to L’Equipe who confirm that Liverpool are long-term admirers of Mbappe.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The report says that Mbappe is an admirer of Jurgen Klopp and a bid from Liverpool in 2024 could turn out to be very well timed.

This will of course be incredibly exciting news for Liverpool fans when looking to the future.

‘World class’ Kylian Mbappe is a generational talent and would surely have an incredible impact in the Premier League.

And although Liverpool will surely be imagining Mbappe playing alongside Mohamed Salah, the PSG forward would make a credible replacement if it came to it.

Salah continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia despite Liverpool rejecting approaches.

Liverpool have already sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to clubs in Saudi this summer, and don’t seem keen to sell a third.

Nonetheless, you have to think that Mbappe’s willingness to join Liverpool could overshadow concerns of Salah leaving.

Mbappe would be tempted to join Liverpool after PSG

Of course Mbappe does now have less than one year remaining on his PSG contract and it was previously reported that he won’t extend it beyond.

However, that situation does seem to be ever-changing.

And although Real Madrid have always been seen as favourites, Liverpool seem determined to table a bid.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

It has also been confirmed that Liverpool had previously sent a delegation to meet with Mbappe all the way back in his Monaco days.

Clearly, this is interest harboured for some time and next year may now be the perfect time to act.

It was reported earlier this summer that Liverpool were interested in loaning PSG’s Mbappe before the start of the season.

And although that move never transpired, you would imagine Liverpool fans would be disappointed if the side didn’t make an effort in 2024.

When there’s an opportunity to sign Mbappe, fans will feel it has to be pursued.