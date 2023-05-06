World-class manager linked with Tottenham has had contract extended











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of top managers over the past few weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot are just a few names doing the rounds regarding the Spurs vacancy.

Each link has come with varying degrees of speculation. Some rumours seem to have real legs, while others appeared a bit more improbable.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

One of those such rumours involved Luciano Spalletti, who has just led Napoli to a first Serie A title since 1990.

Journalist Davide Chinellato recently told The Tottenham Way that the 64-year-old was apparently eager on a Premier League move.

“I’ve been told that he would love a Premier League job in the near future,” said Chinellato.

“Maybe even next season if the right job comes up. With Napoli’s president it is very complicated to deal.”

Aurelio de Laurentiis’ latest comments about Spalletti suggest that Spurs now wouldn’t even get as far as negotiations.

On Thursday, Football Italia quoted the Napoli chief as saying he had already tied the manager down to a new deal.

“Spalletti is someone I had been chasing for years and finally I managed to bring him to Napoli,” said De Laurentiis.

“He got us back into Europe and now I would like to open up a new era with him, because he is a great leader.

“As for the contract, I already exercised the option that was in his contract.

“People don’t remain at Napoli just for an option, Luciano said he is in love with Naples.

“He is a hero here now and entered into history, so it’s only right that he enjoys it.”

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Our view

Well, looks like that’s that then.

Now, Spalletti is an outstanding manager, earning himself a place in Napoli’s – and Italian football – history.

“Perhaps, he is the best coach I worked with in my career,” Philippe Mexes told Gazzetta dello Sport last year, via Football Italia.

“I want to say more, to me, he is one of the best out there currently. He takes care of every single detail, he is so prepared.”

However, there are plenty of other top managers currently linked with Tottenham who look a lot more attainable.

Spurs ideally need a young, up-and-coming manager who wants to grow with the club, similar to Mauricio Pochettino when he joined in 2014.

Julian Nagelsmann, Arne Slot, Xabi Alonso, Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick all look like great options.