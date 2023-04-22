Luciano Spalletti factfile: Manager linked with Tottenham deemed 'one of the best'











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of managers over the past few weeks.

Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte in March and currently have Cristian Stellini in interim charge at N17.

Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany are just a few names doing the rounds.

Now, journalist Davide Chinellato has told The Tottenham Way podcast of another potential option for Spurs.

The Italian said Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti is open to managing in the Premier League.

Indeed, Chinellato said the 64-year-old could even decide to make the move as early as this summer.

“I’ve been told that he would love a Premier League job in the near future,” he said.

“Maybe even next season if the right job comes up. With Napoli’s president it is very complicated to deal.

Spalletti has done an incredible job this season, so he will be legendary and it will be a huge celebration.”

Chinellato added: “He would love a job in the Premier League in the near future and even next season if it’s the right opportunity.

“His English, I’m told, isn’t quite there, but it wasn’t there with Conte. I guess he would love the opportunity.”

Spalletti factfile

Spalletti is an experienced manager whose coaching career began 30 years ago with Empoli.

He has managed in Italy for most of his career, save for a five-year spell at Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Spalletti has won seven major trophies so far and is closing in on his first Scudetto with Napoli.

As per NapoliSerieA, Spalletti’s key traits involve possession-based football, a 4-2-3-1 formation, attacking full-backs, defensive adaptability, and playing between the lines.

Spalletti has also earned rave reviews from his peers, including former Roma defender Philippe Mexes.

“Perhaps, he is the best coach I worked with in my career,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia.

“I want to say more, to me, he is one of the best out there currently. He takes care of every single detail, he is so prepared.

“He is not only an excellent tactician, but he can also convey his grit and personality, helping players give their best.

“Spalletti gave me so much, he made me grow. Without him, I wouldn’t have had my career. I improved so much under him in every aspect.”

Is Spalletti right for Tottenham?

While Spalletti is a great manager, he may not be the best option for Spurs right now.

Tottenham have employed two marquee managers in recent years, and neither has worked out.

Spurs could do with a manager in the Pochettino mould. A young, hungry, up-and-coming coach who can grow with the club.