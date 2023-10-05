‘World-class’ Liverpool player set to miss Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool will reportedly be without Caoimhin Kelleher for their Europa League clash on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Reds goalkeeper has picked up a knock that will rule him out of the Saint-Gilloise match.

In addition, Kelleher will reportedly also miss out on the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming games against Greece and Gibraltar.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s a blow for the player, who will have fancied his chances of starting in the Europa League encounter.

Kelleher’s reported absence is also a blow for Jurgen Klopp, who will either have to start Alisson Becker or opt for an academy player.

Alisson, Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Fabian Mrozek are the goalkeepers Liverpool have registered for the competition.

Our view

Kelleher is a “world-class” talent who’s done well to become Liverpool’s second-choice keeper, and his absence will be a blow for Klopp.

Adrian would’ve certainly fancied his chances of getting a start, but the Reds didn’t register him for the competition.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Klopp now has a dilemma on his hands. Does he risk playing Alisson in the game – and the risks that come with it such as potential injury or suspension – or does he risk playing a youngster?

After the controversial defeat to Spurs last weekend and the fallout which is persisting, the last thing Liverpool could’ve done with is a late selection dilemma due to injury.

This is yet another headache for Klopp and, in terms of who he’ll choose in between the sticks, it’s really hard to call. I wonder whether he now regrets now picking Adrian in the squad.

Alisson is the logical option, but at the same time it may send a negative message to the other goalkeepers for whom this is an amazing opportunity to make a name for themselves.