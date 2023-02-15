'World-class' Aston Villa target just doesn't get on with his manager, he's expected to leave soon











Eden Hazard is now expected to leave Real Madrid this summer after his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti has worsened.

Hazard has been linked with Aston Villa as the club look ahead to Unai Emery’s first summer transfer window in charge of the club.

The Belgian retired from international football after the World Cup and has lost his way somewhat since signing for Madrid.

And the Athletic report that he is set for a meeting with the European champions where it is expected to be decided he will leave at the end of the season.

It does not seem to be an especially acrimonious situation and the report says that Hazard is still well-liked at the club, by the staff.

But the move to Spain just has not worked out for him, after a time at Chelsea when he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen where he goes next and there was even talk of a shock move to Arsenal during last month’s transfer window.

Villa of course took Philippe Coutinho in a similar situation from Barcelona, where his huge money move had not worked out and he needed a fresh start.

After a bright start on loan under Steven Gerrard, Coutinho’s form has tailed off this season and that could be a cautionary tale over Hazard.

That said, Hazard is ‘world class‘ at his best and if Villa could even get him close to that level again, what an asset he could be for Emery.