‘World-class’ Arsenal player played for his country last night despite having an injury

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka is still yet to fully overcome the Achilles injury he picked up months ago.

The Englishman is one of the best players in the Premier League. He has been amazing for Arsenal as well as England over the last few years, and he has barely had a rest. That seems to have had an impact on his recovery.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka is still struggling with an Achilles injury

Arsenal fans all breathed a sigh of relief when England took on Scotland last night after Gareth Southgate, for once, decided to give Bukayo Saka a break, at least from the start.

The 22-year-old, branded as a ‘world-class‘ player by Oleksandr Zinchenko, is almost a guaranteed starter for both club and country. He rarely ever misses a game.

That is very impressive for a player of his age, but he needs to be managed properly. Just last week, Ian Wright voiced his concern about Saka getting kicked all over the place and potentially suffering an injury.

Now, after starting the game on the bench last night, The Daily Mail reveal that Saka is not fully fit and this has been the case for a while now.

It has been reported that the Arsenal man is still struggling with the ‘Achilles problem that dogged him last season’, which is a concern.

Despite that, Saka came on for the final 20 minutes of the game at Hampden Park last night.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal were dealt a huge blow at the start of the season when it was confirmed that Jurrien Timber had injured his ACL and would miss a large chunk of the season as a result.

That’s an issue Mikel Arteta could’ve done without, and the last thing he needs now is an injury to another one of his key players, especially Saka.

The 22-year-old is one of Arsenal’s best players. He has been incredible for them over the years, and he will be the main man if the Gunners are to mount another title challenge this season.

Arsenal take on Everton next and Saka is expected to start. It will be interesting to see if Arteta will keep him on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.