Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s jewel in the crown.

Yes, we all can’t help but admire the likes of Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, but when it comes down to it, Saka is the star of this team.

Homegrown, immensely talented and so down to earth, Saka is everything to the Arsenal fanbase these days.

It doesn’t take a genius to tell you that this is a player who is headed to the very top, and, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Ian Wright has stated that the only thing that can stop Saka is injury.

Wright says he’s worried when he watches Saka due to how often he is kicked by opposition defenders, stating that he sometimes questions whether or not Saka could be rested for certain games.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Injury worries

Wright shared his verdict on the treatment Saka can sometimes get on the pitch.

“This is why everyone is so worried when he is kicked all over the place. That is the only thing that is going to stop him. Every time he is kicked and you see him played in games you think ‘could he have been rested in this game, does he need to be playing? Sometimes you are worried because if Arsenal are to achieve anything, he is going to be one of the main reasons we get to what we want to get to. I think we’ll get there, but as long as he is managed very well,” Wright said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Needs to be managed

As much as we’d love to see Saka playing every minute of every game for Arsenal, Wright is spot on in that Saka needs to be managed carefully if he’s going to have a long career.

He already has a massive amount of minutes under his belt at the age of just 22, and we’ve seen before that such early bloomers can burnout if not managed properly.

Luckily, Saka has managed to stay relatively injury free so far in his career, but with more games than ever on the horizon this season for Arsenal, perhaps he needs to be rotated a little bit more this term.