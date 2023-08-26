‘World-class’ ace would prefer Leeds move over staying at Champions League club – journalist

Leeds United have been busy in the transfer window and look likely to make more signings before deadline day.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe have all joined the Whites this summer.

Leeds are also still in talks over Joseph Paintsil, though that one may be touch-and-go at present.

Finland international midfielder Glen Kamara is another player the Whites are reportedly looking to sign.

On Friday, Rangers boss Michael Beale said the 27-year-old was the player ‘closest’ to leaving Ibrox.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Now, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the state of play involving Kamara and Leeds.

The CBS journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, says Kamara’s prospective move to Elland Road has ‘substance’ behind it.

Jacobs also reckons the former Arsenal talent is more likely to entertain a move to Leeds over staying put at Rangers.

“With Glen Kamara, that one also has some substance to it as well, in the region of £5million, which could be a bargain. I think the player would prefer the move to Leeds over staying at Rangers.

“And from a price point of view, it’s a very decent deal for Leeds who don’t want to spend a ton of money and can get a player that can help them get back up into the Premier League.

“There has been a little bit of interest from Middlesbrough as well, so there are a few Championship clubs in the mix, but at the time of recording this, nothing is necessarily done with Kamara yet.”

Our view

Credit to Leeds for the signings they’ve made so far this summer and for these other concrete leads.

Those who have come in through the Elland Road doors wouldn’t have looked out of place joining a mid-table Premier League side.

That they’ve come to a club that’s currently in the Championship speaks volumes as to Leeds’ pull and confidence in returning to the top flight.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Obviously Leeds have a tough season ahead of them – the Championship is a cruel league – so we can’t get ahead of ourselves, but Daniel Farke is certainly putting together a hell of a squad at Elland Road.

Kamara would be another solid addition. He is a ‘world-class‘ player who has impressed at the highest level. He has played in the Champions League, the Europa League, and at Euro 2020.

Referring once again to Leeds’ pull, if they do sign him, he’d be leaving a club that’s currently looking to qualify for the Champions League and is always in the Scottish silverware humt.

Amazing to think £5million would be a bargain for Kamara, yet that’s 100 times what Rangers paid for him in 2019.