Leeds thinking of withdrawing offer for transfer target who ‘scores for fun’ – Sky journalist

Leeds United have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window so far this summer.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe have all joined the Whites this summer.

It looks like Leeds want to get a few more signings over the line before deadline day as well.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

However, one more that was previously deemed ‘close’ appears to have encountered a big hurdle.

Dean Jones previously reported that Leeds were making good progress in talks over Joseph Paintsil.

However, new speculation emerging on Friday evening suggests it’s no longer plain sailing.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth took to X to say Leeds were “considering withdrawing their offer”.

This is because the Whites apparently feel Genk have “moved the goalposts” on their player’s valuation.

The Belgian side reportedly wanted to do a straight swap deal with Southampton for Paul Onuachu.

That seemingly fell through, but now the Leeds move could be in the balance if Elland Road feels they’ve been messed about.

Later on in the day, Sacha Tavolieri relayed a report on X saying Genk have asked for €10million (£8.5million) as a fixed transfer fee.

Our view

Considering Genk were willing to do a straight swap with Southampton over Paintsil, you can understand why Leeds may feel a bit aggrieved at this purported moving of the goalposts.

On one hand, a slight changing of the terms for the same value – £8.5million – wouldn’t make much of a dent in the coffers of a team that has only just dropped from the Championship.

On the other hand, it’s the principle. Just because Leeds have years of Premier League income and parachute payments behind them, doesn’t mean they can be taken for a ride.

Let’s see what happens next. One thing’s for sure though – Paintsil would be a solid signing for Leeds if he does join.

Earlier this year, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines described him as a player ‘annoyingly elusive for opposition defenders.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

‘Once he gets going, it is nearly impossible to stop him in full-flight.

‘The right-footed attacker is blessed with plenty of vision and creativity.

‘His technical ability on the ball is simply unrivaled, capable of turning any number of defenders inside out when he has the ball at his feet.

‘He scores for fun, ruining defences on his own, and his skill is mesmerizing.’