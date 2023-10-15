‘Wonderful talent’: Lubo Moravcik says Celtic have a brilliant player at the club right now

Lubo Moravcik, for all our younger readers, was a player who was, quite frankly, an absolute genius.

Signed by Dr Jo Venglos for £300k from MV Duisburg in the late-nineties, Moravcik was a player who could do anything with a ball.

How he wasn’t picked up by one of Europe’s top clubs in beyond but, thankfully, Celtic fans got to witness this wonderfully gifted footballer in the green and white hoops.

So when Moravcik tells you that Celtic have got a brilliant player in their ranks, you tend to sit up and take notice of what he says.

Moravcik said [Sunday Mail print edition page 78], “The situation is not ideal just now. I thought we deserved at least a draw, if not the win, against Lazio.

“The team needs to be ready to go again and push on. There is still plenty to play for.

“Kyogo is a wonderful talent and I was pleased he got his first Champions League goal the other week.

“Now we all want to see him scoring a few more.

“It could well be that it comes down to a shoot-out between Celtic and Feyenoord and I think Brendan and the players will beat them in the final game.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“That could give us a passage into the Europa League and that would be regarded as satisfactory progress. It’s a realistic objective.”

The Celtic fans are well aware of just how special Kyogo is. The Japan international helped won the League Cup twice on his own with a fantastic double against Hibs and Rangers in two consecutive seasons.

Top goalscorer and the Players Player of the Year last season, Kyogo fired in 34 goals in 50 games as Celtic romped home to another domestic Treble.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Japanese striker is already on five goals in 11 appearances this season as Celtic sit pretty at the top of the league and his goal against Rangers in the first Glasgow Derby of the season set former Rangers boss, Michael Beale, on the road to dismissal.

Contracted to the club for the next four years and at just 28-years-old, the Celtic fans will get to enjoy their talisman’s talents in what are bound to be the peak years in his career.

How many goals will he get this season? You wouldn’t bet against him topping last season’s tally now would you?

In other news, ‘Amazing’: Commentator was blown away with what one Celtic player did in Japan vs Canada match (tbrfootball.com)