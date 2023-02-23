Wolves prepared to sell Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson if Premier League status is secured











Wolves are now prepared to sell Dion Sanderson and Ryan Giles if they stay in the Premier League next season.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Wolverhampton Wanderers correspondent Steve Madeley.

Even though the club’s top-flight status is far from secured, Wolves are already thinking about next season.

Julen Lopetegui has plenty of exciting young players at his disposal right now.

Dexter Lembikisa, Joe Hodge and Hugo Bueno have all been involved with the first-team this campaign.

And although he hasn’t had the chance to play under Lopetegui, there are high hopes at Wolves for Luke Cundle.

However, there comes a time when it a youngster’s chances of ever making it at the club start to dwindle.

Madeley now suggests that Sanderson and Giles are unlikely to be at Wolves next season if they stay up.

The pair are both on loan at Championship clubs, and may only have a chance at Molineux if they club are playing at that level next year.

Wolves preparing to sell Sanderson and Giles

In his column for The Athletic, Madeley said: ‘My reading of these situations is that Sanderson and Giles are probably in a different bracket to Cundle, who is still on his first loan.

‘Sanderson and Giles have spent quite a bit of time out on loan, and if Wolves saw them as Premier League players they would have had a chance by now.

‘If Wolves stay up, I imagine they will be loaned out again or sold.

‘Cundle is still someone they see as a potential Premier League player, although it’s likely he will need more time to develop.’

It’s over a year since Wolves rejected a move from Newcastle United for Dion Sanderson.

Given their change in fortunes in that time, Sanderson would now be unlikely to break into the team at St. James’ Park.

The defender has only played one senior match for Wolves, and already had four separate loan spells.

Giles is in a similar boat, having gone out on loan every season since 2019.

If Wolves don’t go down, Giles and Sanderson need to leave the club for the sake of their careers.

The pair could finally find a club who will offer them long-term stability after years of moving around.

