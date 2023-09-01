Wolves now in advanced talks to sign ‘fantastic’ £15m attacker after Nunes sale

Wolves are now in advanced discussions to get a deal for Southampton striker Che Adams over the line on deadline day.

The 27-year-old has been a target for a number of clubs this summer, including Everton and Bournemouth. However, it looks like Wolves are going to be the ones who win the race.

According to The Telegraph (Live Blog, 11:12am), Adams is set to sign a new contract with Southampton before agreeing a loan deal to Wolves for the season.

Adams, 27, will bring added firepower to the ranks for Wolves, who are reeling after losing Matheus Nunes to Manchester City earlier today.

The former Sheffield United striker has already scored three goals for Southampton this season and had looked like joining Everton for £15m earlier in the window.

But now, it looks like Wolves have got their man. For Southampton, they get to keep a player on their books permanently and if they do win promotion, could welcome him back next season.

Lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ forward by Ralph Hassenhuttl, Adams will hope to hit the goal trail with Wolves and help them in their battle against the drop.