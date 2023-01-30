Everton transfer news: Toffees ready to go for Che Adams if he becomes available











Everton are keen to sign Southampton forward Che Adams before the transfer window shuts.

That’s according to TalkSPORT, who believe the Toffees are ready to strike if the 26-year-old becomes available.

Everton have today announced that Sean Dyche has replaced Frank Lampard as their manager.

The former Burnley man is tasked with dragging Everton away from the relegation zone and turning around their awful form.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, he now has 36 hours to assess his squad and decide what players he needs to sign.

It’s not much time, and he’ll likely be heavily relying on Everton’s recruitment staff to identify appropriate targets.

One of those that Everton have been looking at for some time is Che Adams, who they also wanted in the summer.

The club have money to spend, after selling Anthony Gordon to Newcastle for £45m.

Everton want Southampton forward Adams

TalkSPORT’s report suggests that, ‘Everton are long-term admirers of Adams having tried to sign the Scotland international in the summer and would be open to securing his services if the opportunity arose.’

The £15m striker isn’t the most prolific centre-forward, and took some time to get up to speed at Southampton.

It took Adams 25 league appearance to get off the mark in his first season at the club, before he scored the winner against Manchester City.

Since then, his best season in the top flight has seen him score nine goals in one campaign.

Everton already have a problem with their forwards not scoring enough goals.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay have both struggled in front of goal this season.

Demarai Gray is currently their top scorer, but he’s not someone Dyche will be able to rely upon to consistently find the back of the net.

Everton are the only team that have wanted Adams this month, with Leeds also keen.

They’ve since gone on to break their transfer record to sign Georginio Rutter.

Southampton are unlikely to want to strengthen a relegation rival, even if they were selling to sell Adams.

However, Everton will be looking at every available opportunity to strengthen their squad in the next 36 hours.

Show all