Darren Bent says one Leeds player did something absolutely shocking against Everton











TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent has slammed Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier for the goal Everton scored against him this weekend.

Meslier was left perplexed as a Seamus Coleman effort found its way past him from an acute angle. On first look, it looked a superb finish. However, some have debated whether Meslier should have done better.

And Bent is in the camp of Meslier doing better. Speaking on TalkSPORT this evening, Bent wasn’t having any of it off his co-host Andy Goldstein, who claimed Coleman meant the finish.

“Andy….that is the worst bit of goalkeeping. I get it, but why are you standing on the edge of your six yard box? Get on your line. It’s not an unbelievable finish. If you’re in training and you do a little challenge without it hitting the back of the net, unbelievable,” Bent said.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“But when the goalkeeper’s meant to be in the goal, and you get beat with that. I mean Seamus Coleman, I know what’s happening. He’s seen the space and thought I’ll just welly it as hard as I can. He’s gone to hit it in the area as hard as he can and hope it hits someone.”

TBR’s View: Meslier was in no man’s land

There is an element of this being a good strike from Coleman. But all in all, it’s an error from Meslier.

He might not have expected the hit to be so good. But he shouldn’t be so far off his line there and he essentially just opened the door to Coleman doing what he did.

Meslier is a fine young goalkeeper but he does have an error in him as well. If Leeds are to stay up, he’ll need to cut those out and quickly.