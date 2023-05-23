‘With open arms’: Pundit can’t wait for his club to sign ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player











Glenn Murray is very excited at the prospect of James Milner signing for Brighton this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to bring the midfielder to Brighton is all but done, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Murray stated that he is looking forward to seeing the 37-year-old on the south coast.

Of course, after so many years as a Brighton player himself, Murray has a real affinity for the Seagulls, and he says that he will welcome Milner to The Amex with open arms.

MADRID, SPAIN – 2019/06/01: James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final 2019 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (Final Score; Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Liverpool). (Photo by Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Murray can’t wait

The pundit gave his verdict on the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder heading to Brighton.

“A quick one, we may not have seen the last of James Milner in the Premier League, he could well be going to Brighton,” The show’s host said.

“I would welcome him with open arms. He’s experienced, he’s much needed in a European season,” Murray said.

Good fit

James Milner may not be the most glamourous signing Brighton ever make, but he is a good fit for what the Seagulls need right now.

Indeed, heading into their first European campaign in their history, who better to sign than a player who has been there and seen it all.

Milner has done it all. Three Champions League finals, a Europa League final and a massive number of European campaigns with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Brighton need experience if they’re going to kick on next season, and there may not be anyone better than Milner when it comes to experience in these big moments.

It will be very interesting to see what sort of role the midfielder has at The Amex. He is getting on a bit in terms of his age, but he remains one of the fittest and one of the most talented footballers in the Premier League.

Murray is right to be excited about this signing, that’s for sure.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

