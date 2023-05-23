William Saliba tells 26-year-old Arsenal teammate to 'shut up' after his joke about him











A hilarious exchange between Arsenal defenders William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko was caught on camera recently, which resulted in the Frenchman jokingly telling the left-back to ‘shut up’.

Zinchenko is one of the funniest players in Arsenal‘s squad. He’s often seen joking and making fun of his teammates, and stuff like that is really funny to watch.

Just this morning, we told you about how Zinchenko joked that Martin Odegaard never passes the ball to anyone. Now, let us tell you what happened between him and Saliba.

William Saliba jokingly tells Arsenal teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko to ‘shut up’

Arsenal trio William Saliba, Rob Holding, and Oleksandr Zinchenko took part in a game of Fantasy Football Showdown on the Ultimate Champions Youtube channel recently.

It’s just a standard cards game where the winner of a particular category, a stat in this case, wins the round and takes all of their opponents’ cards.

When it was Saliba’s turn to call out a stat, the Frenchman struggled with his English a little bit. Instead of saying ‘duels lost’, he said ‘duels lose’.

Zinchenko saw an opportunity to make fun of his young teammates and said: “Do you know English?”

Saliba quickly replied: “Shhh, shut up!”

TBR View:

That was a funny little segment between Zinchenko and Saliba, but to be fair to the Frenchman, his English has improved a lot.

Saliba joined Arsenal all the way back in 2019, but he has only really been in England for about 18 months – six of which was during a difficult period when Mikel Arteta refused to play him in the first team.

The 21-year-old has now overcome not just the language barrier but also his ability on the pitch to perform at the highest level in the Premier League every single week.

Saliba is one of the best defenders in the country now and Arsenal should tie him down to a new contract ASAP.

