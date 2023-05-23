Oleksandr Zinchenko jokes two Arsenal players 'never pass the ball'











Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has joked that Martin Odegaard and Rob Holding ‘never pass the ball’ to their teammates in games.

The Ukrainian has been described by many at Arsenal as the funniest player in the squad. He’s often seen joking around and making fun of his teammates, and it was Holding and Odegaard’s turn yesterday.

This happened when Zinchenko, Holding and William Saliba sat down for a quick game of Fantasy Football Showdown on the Ultimate Champions Youtube channel.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

If you think of passing at Arsenal, one of the first players that will come to your mind is Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has arguably been the Gunners’ best player this season. He has led from the front as the captain, performed brilliantly on the pitch, and was one of the biggest reasons why Mikel Arteta’s side were on top of the table for such a long time.

When you’re a good passer of the ball, your stats will show that you have plenty of touches as well. Odegaard ranks among the highest in that category at Arsenal, and Zinchenko thinks he knows why.

During the cards game, Zinchenko picked Leandro Trossard’s 55 touches against Leeds United as the highest in that category in the game.

When the host replied she has Odegaard’s card, Zinchenko conceded and replied: “He has more!”

He then joked: “He never pass the ball, he never pass the ball!”

When Holding won a round for the most touches later in the game, Zinchneko once again joked: “That’s what I’m saying, you never pass the ball!”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Zinchenko was clearly joking there and was showing off his funny side.

The Ukrainian, since his arrival at Arsenal, has lifted the whole club. Him being a joker behind the scenes is one huge positive, but when he’s serious, there are very few other players who possess the kind of leadership and will to win that he does.

It’s a shame that Arsenal came ever so close this season and yet failed to cross the line. Poor results against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, cost them the title, but they will surely learn from it.

With players like Zinchenko and Odegaard, Arsenal will definitely be there or thereabouts again next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

