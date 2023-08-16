Arsenal have just confirmed that Jurrien Timber has suffered an injury to his ACL, and Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has sent him some love on Instagram.

The Dutchman went down in pain in the Gunners’ opening game of the campaign against Nottingham Forest. He was substituted right at the start of the second half, and Arsenal fans’ worst fears about the injury has now sadly come true.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal receives treatment from Arsenal medical staff during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven sends message after Arsenal confirm Jurrien Timber’s ACL injury

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax last month, and he has looked incredible.

The talented defender has looked more at home in Mikel Arteta’s side than both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice despite never playing in the Premier League before.

Gunners fans had been looking forward to seeing Timber in action on a regular basis this term, but sadly, the Dutchman will now be out for an extended period of time. It’s very likely he won’t play again this year.

Timber took to Instagram to confirm the sad news.

He wrote: “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period.

“For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet.”

Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk both reacted to the news with heart emojis, as did Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson.

TBR View:

This is just heartbreaking for Timber at Arsenal.

The Dutchman left his home country to move to England and prove his class. He had an incredible pre-season and starred in the Community Shield win against Manchester City as well.

All signs pointed towards an amazing campaign for Timber in the Premier League, but unfortunately for everyone at the club, especially him, he will be out for a long, long time.

We wish Timber a speedy recovery and hope he’s back in action very soon.