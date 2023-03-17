Report claims William Saliba could yet play for Arsenal v Palace despite injury











Arsenal saw William Saliba pick up an injury against Sporting Lisbon this week but he could still yet play this weekend v Crystal Palace.

Saliba trudged off the field in a nightmare opening first half for Arsenal that also saw Takehiro Tomiyasu forced off as well.

But while Tomiyasu is set to definitely miss the game with Palace this weekend, there could be more positive news on the injury front for William Saliba. Football.London reports that Saliba will be assessed in the next 48 hours and there remains a hope he could feature.

FL touches on further observations that Saliba left the ground with no obvious looking injury. That includes, it’s claimed, no strapping or bandaging.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Influential

Saliba has been a mainstay of the Arsenal team this season under Mikel Arteta. Since returning from a loan spell with Marseille – where he excelled – Saliba had formed a partnership at the back with Gabriel.

Lauded as ‘brilliant‘ player, Saliba is after a new contract with the Gunners as well. However, the immediate priority is getting him fit. And from there, picking up another big three points in the race for the title.

Should Saliba be fit for the weekend clash with Palace, it would allow Mikel Arteta to go with his usual back four.

If not, Ben White is likely needed at centre-back. That could open a spot up at right-back for someone, with Arsenal needing to dig deep into their squad.

TBR’s View: Saliba injury return would be massive for Arsenal

Yes, it’s a game against Palace that Arsenal should win. But winning that game becomes a lot easier if William Saliba is available and free of injury.

Saliba has been so important this season. He brings a presence and a calmness to the back that breeds confidence in the rest of the XI. With no pressure on Palace, it’s vital Arsenal have a settled defence this weekend.

If Saliba can indeed pull off the miracle recovery, then Arsenal’s chances of beating the Eagles picks up significantly.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images