Arsenal defender William Saliba wants a significant increase in salary to sign a new contract at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old Frenchman joined the Gunners back in 2019, but it was only on the opening day of this season that he made his competitive debut for the club.

Saliba has been sensational this campaign, and Arsenal are desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Arsenal’s priority when the summer transfer window shut was to renew the contracts of three of their most talented young players – Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Saliba.

Edu and Mikel Arteta managed to tie the Brazilian down to a long-term deal recently, while a verbal agreement has reportedly been reached to extend Saka’s contract (The Guardian).

That leaves the ‘brilliant‘ Saliba, and Ben Jacobs writes in his piece on GiveMeSport that Arsenal are confident of agreeing a deal with the talented Frenchman to extend his contract beyond the end of 2024.

However, the defender apparently wants a significant pay rise in his new deal.

The journalist wrote: “Arsenal’s instant priority was to fend off interest during a period when Saliba was still unsettled, and then give him a chance – and we’ll now see talks ramp up because it’s clear Arsenal view Saliba as integral.

“Now it’s a case of terms being agreed. Saliba will want a significant pay rise, while Arsenal are hoping for a slightly longer deal than all parties first anticipated.

“Talks continue, but Arsenal are calm about the situation. The full expectation remains Saliba will extend.”

What are his current wages?

Saliba joined Arsenal as a teenager back in 2019. The Gunners paid £27 million (Goal) for his signature, and he was given a big increase in salary too on what he was pocketing at Saint-Etienne.

The Frenchman still earns the same wages, which is £40,000-a-week (SportWitness).

That is a tiny figure in the modern game, and it’s no surprise at all that Saliba wants a big raise. He has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season, and he definitely deserves it.

Hey Stan Kroenke, it’s time to open your wallet!

