William Saliba and Declan Rice react after Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah makes England debut

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah made his debut for England against Australia last night, and a number of his teammates, including William Saliba and Declan Rice, showed him some love on Instagram.

The 24-year-old has been a regular for Arsenal this season. He has shown flashes of his brilliance in the famous red and white, and his performances caught Gareth Southgate‘s attention. Last night, the England boss handed Nketiah his debut.

It’s every footballer’s dream to represent their country, and Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah fulfilled it by making his debut for England last night.

The 24-year-old still holds the record for most goals scored at U21s level for England, He was always destined to make it into the senior squad, but it has taken him a while.

Southgate picked Nketiah in his squad in the last international break, but the Arsenal striker didn’t get an opportunity. Not many people expected him to be selected this time, but the England boss kept his faith.

Nketiah was named in the squad and he finally made his debut last night, coming on as a substitute to replace Ollie Watkins, whose goal proved to be the winner for England.

After the game last night, Nketiah took to Instagram to celebrate. A number of his teammates, including Declan Rice and William Saliba, reacted to his debut with emojis. Here are a few of them.

Eddie Nketiah has come under a fair bit of criticism for his performances at Arsenal over the last few weeks.

The Englishman was always a prolific goalscorer at youth level, but for one reason or another, he just hasn’t been able to be consistent in that department for the first-team.

However, Mikel Arteta clearly trusts him and it now looks like his England boss, Southgate, has faith in him too to make a mark for his country.

There’s a lot more still to come from Nketiah, and hopefully, he can fulfil his potential