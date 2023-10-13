Pundit claims Arsenal have a player who is just ‘lazy’ at the moment

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah could well get some minutes tonight for England when they take on Australia in a friendly.

Nketiah has once again been called up to The Three Lions squad by Gareth Southgate. His form and performances for Arsenal have been good and that’s been rewarded by another call into the England camp.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT earlier today, former player and striker Alan Brazil has claimed that Nketiah is indeed ‘lazy’ in one aspect of his play.

Pundit claims Eddie Nketiah is lazy with his forward runs

Speaking on TalkSPORT Breakfast this morning, Brazil made the comments on Nketiah. And while admitting he likes the Arsenal man, he feels he can do more in terms of his movement.

“I want Eddie to do really well,” Brazil said.

“I think he is a bit lazy. Sorry, he is lazy. He is always offside, he is always offside. He doesn’t look across the line.”

A bold claim

We haven’t looked at the exact stats on how much Eddie Nketiah is actually offside when he plays for Arsenal but we wouldn’t say he comes across as lazy.

However, you have to respect Brazil’s opinion here as a former forward player and say that this is probably something the ex-pros pick up on more than a generic fan. Of course, seeing the term lazy against an Arsenal article would normally lead you to think of Kai Havertz. Alas, this time, it is Nketiah.

Nketiah has done well to get in the Arsenal side and earn his England call. But if Brazil’s observation is correct, then he will need to do more to get to the next level.

Scoring goals will always silence the doubters for any striker. And if Nketiah can try and do more of that, then any noise about certain aspects of his play will die down.