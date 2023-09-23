William Saliba and Bukayo Saka now react to news coming out of Arsenal yesterday

Arsenal announced yesterday that Martin Odegaard has signed a new long-term contract at the club, and Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are absolutely delighted for him.

The Gunners skipper was next in line to be rewarded with a new contract after incredible performances over the last two seasons. It was always only a matter of time, and Arsenal sealed it yesterday.

Here’s how his teammates reacted to the news.

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka react after Martin Odegaard signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

The Norwegian didn’t convince everyone in the loan spell he had in the months before he joined on a permanent deal, but Mikel Arteta saw something in him that made him push Edu and co to sign him.

That has proved to be an incredible decision, and Odegaard is one of the best bargains in the Premier League right now. He is simply brilliant and even Pep Guardiola raved about him yesterday.

Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract at Arsenal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028. That is amazing news for everyone in and around the Emirates, and the reaction of his teammates on Instagram shows just how happy they are for him.

William Saliba replied to his post by saying “My Boyyyy”, while Bukayo Saka posted four heart eyes emojis.

Oleksandr Zinchenko wrote: “Yes brother! Congratulations. Well deserved!

Leandro Trossard replied: “Congratulations my captain!”

TBR View:

If Arsenal needed a boost ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham tomorrow, here it is!

Odegaard is arguably Arsenal’s best player. The Norwegian controls almost everything that the Gunners do in the final third, and he rarely ever gets it wrong.

Mikel Arteta will want him to be at his best tomorrow when Ange Postecoglou’s high-flying Tottenham Hotspur side come to the Emirates for the first North London derby of the season.

If Odegaard has a good game, Arsenal should be able to pick up all three points.